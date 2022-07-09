Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $744,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.04 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

