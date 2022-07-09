Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 739 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

