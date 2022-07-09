Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,993,000 after buying an additional 177,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $209,903,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 217.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

