Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,993,000 after buying an additional 177,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $209,903,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 217.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09.
In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
