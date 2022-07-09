Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 5,208 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its position in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.99 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.