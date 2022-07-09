Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 8,176 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 985,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after acquiring an additional 324,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 170,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.96 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77.

