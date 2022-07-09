Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of FCG stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $31.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

