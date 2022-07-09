Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.18 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $16.18 billion and $773.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00092010 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00029257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001477 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00261329 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00043417 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

