Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $12 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 5.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.65 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

