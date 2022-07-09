Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Purchases Shares of 2,072 Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned about 0.12% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity International Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIVA opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.