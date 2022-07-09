Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Takes $125,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.