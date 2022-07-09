Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Takes $125,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter.
IVW opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
