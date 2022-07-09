Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Takes $547,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,116,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT opened at $49.85 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.