carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.24

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and traded as high as $27.79. carsales.com shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 903 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded carsales.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.

