Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 42,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

