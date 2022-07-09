CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 123,477 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

