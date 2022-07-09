Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.65.

CDEV opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 5.10.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $347.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

