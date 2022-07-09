Center For Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $6,904,706.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 692,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,055,206.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,598 shares of company stock worth $65,527,046. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $160.42 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.