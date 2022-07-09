Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 364 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

SPLG stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

