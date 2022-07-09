Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 4,135 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

