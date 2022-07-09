Center For Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,240 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

