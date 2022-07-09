Center For Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

IVE opened at $139.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

