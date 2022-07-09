Center For Asset Management LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.