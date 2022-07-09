Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

CENX stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.15 million, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 2.65. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile (Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.