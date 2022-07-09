CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $90.70 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,124 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 100.0% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $390.68. 3,757,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.23 and its 200-day moving average is $430.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

