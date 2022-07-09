Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.66. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 532,114 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 538.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 56,651 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 685,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.