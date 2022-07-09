CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Shares Up 1.7%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €84.10 ($87.60) and last traded at €83.70 ($87.19). Approximately 4,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.30 ($85.73).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWC shares. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($121.88) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $601.90 million and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €96.65.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

