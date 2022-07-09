Chandler Asset Management Inc. Has $29.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $29,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.