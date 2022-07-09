China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.95 and traded as low as C$3.55. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 5,551 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$385.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.4999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

