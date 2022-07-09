Citigroup Upgrades Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BGAOF stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. Proximus has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

Get Proximus alerts:

About Proximus (Get Rating)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.