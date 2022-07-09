Citigroup Upgrades Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of BGAOF stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. Proximus has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $21.48.
About Proximus (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proximus (BGAOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.