Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.16

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $12.90. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 2,191 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $6,325,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 744,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 73,685 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

