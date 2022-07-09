ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.59. ClearOne shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 4,484 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ClearOne alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 27.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.