ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.12. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 59,833 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

