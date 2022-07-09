Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($61.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.79) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.09.

NYSE CCEP opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 330,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

