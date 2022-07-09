Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Scott Investment Partners LLP

Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 865.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 3.4% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after purchasing an additional 452,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $810,340,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $593,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.77.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

