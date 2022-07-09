Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Holdings Lifted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned 1.79% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 153,408 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,426,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000.

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

