Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Lowered to Positive at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 259,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Comcast by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 861,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 86,823 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 456,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

