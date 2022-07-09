Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.95. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.43 million and a P/E ratio of 49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.32.

Comet Industries Company Profile (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

