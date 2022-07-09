Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

CBU stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 122,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,509,000 after buying an additional 37,736 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

