Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.