Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 757,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.79. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.