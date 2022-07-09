Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $282,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $110.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.43 and a 1 year high of $210.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

