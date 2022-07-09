Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.

GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.