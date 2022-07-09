Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($88.54) to €65.00 ($67.71) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($104.17) to €95.00 ($98.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($114.58) to €103.00 ($107.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.67.

CTTAY opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $14.24.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

