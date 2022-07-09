Contrasting Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ozon and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 1 7 0 2.88

Ozon presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.76%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus price target of $18.11, suggesting a potential upside of 49.68%. Given Ozon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ozon is more favorable than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ozon and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($4.20) -2.76 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 1.25 $2.05 million N/A N/A

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon -33.28% -177.42% -31.85% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge N/A -237.69% 91.81%

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Ozon on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

