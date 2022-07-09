Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Down 14.4% This Week

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00121348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.22 or 0.00904417 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015233 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.