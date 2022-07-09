Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Corning by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Corning by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 231,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

