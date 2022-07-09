Covalent Price Tops $0.11 (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. Covalent has a market cap of $28.62 million and $1.37 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00128134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00556238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

