Critical Review: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) vs. BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG)

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BKF Capital Group alerts:

5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BKF Capital Group and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

CI Financial has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.95%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Risk & Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and CI Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CI Financial $2.16 billion 0.97 $326.60 million $1.68 6.51

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A CI Financial 15.56% 40.37% 7.91%

Summary

CI Financial beats BKF Capital Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses. It also provides investment banking services, such as m&a advisory and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BKF Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKF Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.