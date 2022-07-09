Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $171.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.86. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.