CryptoBlades (SKILL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00008388 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00558632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,650 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars.

