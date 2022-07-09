CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Buys $23,910.03 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 926,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,649.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 184 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 109 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $1,938.02.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 622 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,909.88.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,422 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88.

On Friday, June 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,824 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $115,530.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 5,410 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40.

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 216 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00.

NYSE CTO opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $367.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.3733 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 131,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTO. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

